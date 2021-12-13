Cameroon: Birth Certificates - Refugees and IDPs to Benefit

A campaign to issue birth certificates for refugees and Internally Displaced Children is currently going on.

Of recent Cameroon has witnessed an influx of refugees as a result of the crisis in neighboring countries and the number of Internally Displaced Persons from the crisis hit North and South West regions. A good number of these refugees and IDPs are currently in the Littoral region.

In effect most of the refugee and IDP children do not have birth certificates as a result a campaign has been launched to produce birth certificate free of charge to these group of children. The campaign by the Women Peace Initiative (WPI) with support from UNHCR and Plan International that started on November 17 will end in December 7, 2021. Douala I, II, III, IV and V are the chosen communities for the Campaign.

While launching the campaign in the Douala III community on Friday December 3, 2021 the representative from the WPI Madam Ngouete Tche Konlak explained that they were targeting 150 children in each of the communities. She said the issuing of birth certificate to these category of children is in line with the project "Contribution to the strengthening of local governance by the rehabilitation of the civil status through information, awareness and support for citizens to the formalities and obligations relating thereto", which is brain child of the the Women's Peace Initiative -WPI with sponsorship from the European Union.

She added that they were also out to sensitize the refugees on the importance of birth certificate, encouraged parents to compile documents to acquire birth certificates for their children. For Madam Kengne Anastasia of the Community Education and Training Centre (CEAC) reminded all that a birth certificate is the only document that show the existence of a child.

She therefore called on all to use the opportunity and acquire birth certificates for their children. One of the beneficiary Wegara Benjamin from the Central African Republic was very happy. While brandishing the birth certificate of her two children, he thank the WPI and partners for the offer.