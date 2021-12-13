Cameroon: Fight Against Corruption - CONAC Advocates Collective Involvement

Journalists were also empowered in the fight against the ill as Cameroon commemorated the 2021 edition of the International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, 2021.

The Chairman of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, best known by its French acronym CONAC, Rev. Dr. Dieudonné Massi Gams has called on everybody to be of responsible behaviour for the fight against the phenomenon to be effectively tackled in the society. He was talking during the commemoration of the 2021 edition of the International Anti-Corruption Day, an opportunity which the Commission used to train journalists on the theme; "Journalism and the fight against corruption: being the watchdog."

In his declaration, Rev. Dr. Massi Gams said this year's celebration which has as theme, "Your right, your role: say not to corruption," is a call for everyone to join forces to combat the morally wrong act. "In effect, the fight against corruption requires collective efforts and must be a daily battle for all citizens. Corruption affects all areas of society. Preventing corruption unlocks progress towards an emerging Cameroon and helps to improve the living conditions of the population," he stated. To effectively combat corruption, the CONAC Chair said in the course of 2021, the Commission carried out crusades in Parliament, academic institutions, streets, churches and border localities of the country.

Going by the different resolutions taken at the end of the session in Parliament, Rev.Dr Massi Gams said it is their hope that measures are underway to accelerate the putting in place of an anti-corruption law in Cameroon as well as the full implementation of Article 66 of the Constitution which calls for the declaration of assets by senior State personnel.

On the challenges in the fight against corruption, the CONAC boss said, it remains ensuring an education on integrity for all young Cameroonians. He said that explains why the Commission in 2021 launched a campaign dubbed "If it is not yours, don't take," which targets mostly school goers and is intended to instill integrity in them.

To the journalists, Rev. Dr. Massi Gams said corruption can be effectively tackled with their help. "We are also counting on the media, society's watchdog, as it is a strong relay for sensitization and mobilization of the public. We look forward to a more fruitful collaboration with the media so that we can attain a critical mass of individuals ready to say no to corruption," he stated. Different trainings at the workshop centered on investigating worthy reports, offenses of the press and sanctions in the penal code, and the media as a pillar of integrity in the fight against corruption.