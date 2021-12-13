Cameroon: AFCON 22 - Mascot Begins Nationwide Tour

The kick-off was given yesterday December 9, 2021 in Yaounde during a ceremony equally aimed at unveiling the video clip of the AFCON anthem.

Fiesta and merrymaking championed by dance and singing groups enveloped the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex yesterday December 9, 2021. It was to animate the double headed ceremony aimed at launching the nationwide tour of the mascot of the 2021 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations, "Mola" and to unveil the official video clip of the competition's anthem, "Fou de foot". The ceremony was chaired by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education and President of the AFCON Organising Committee, COCAN, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

Mola On Parade

Yaounde city dwellers were yesterday given the opportunity to commune with the official mascot of the AFCON "Mola". The kick-off was given at the Yaounde Multipurpose sports complex after the ceremony to officially launch the nationwide parade. The mascot was carried into the ceremonial ground all covered. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, accompanied by other members of government among others stepped forward to unveil the mascot. And there came "Mola", in his green and red jersey with a ball and the Cameroon flag in his hands. His head is an image of a Lion, depicting the lion spirit of Cameroonians.

The sleeves of his red shirt is decorated with "toghu a material which valorises the culture of the grassfield population of Cameroon. His behaviour with the public, only showed that it fits into its role of being a friend, a brother as well as a representation of anything that expresses conviviality. Mola was then accompanied by the dignitaries to begin its tour across Yaounde. After Yaounde, the mascot is expected to be in Ebolowa today.

Fou de Foot

For about four minutes 20 seconds, Cameroonians were given the opportunity to have an apercu of the fun that will be produced during the AFCON. In effect, the video clip of the official anthem of the competition, "Fou de Foot" brought to live by the group "Africa Smile" unveiled yesterday showed enthusiasm and eagerness for Cameroonians to be at the centre of Africa. Before it was projected on the giant screen, an esthetical analysis of the video was done by Serge Pouth.

It is indeed a complete blend of images that recounts the passion of Cameroonians to welcome Africa. It succeeds to showcase Cameroon's cultural prowess as well as the luxurious infrastructure that will be hosting the AFCON. Sequences of memorable football moments spiced the video, making the multitude to begin imagining what will be happening on their home soil in about a month from now. It also spells out the names of the AFCON nations that will be taking part in the competition accompanied by football stars that have made Africa and the world proud. In all, it is a blend of well selected images that will welcome and accompany the multitude in the land of legendary hospitality.