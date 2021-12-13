Cameroon: CIRCB Scientific Council - Research to Intensify On Covid-19, HIV

The 15th ordinary session of the International Scientific Council held yesterday, December 9, 2021.

Researchers at the "Chantal Biya" International Reference Centre for HIV/AIDS Prevention and Management dubbed CIRCB in the French Language have been commended for the improved quality of its scientific output as the centre is not just playing the role of a national institution but a key regional and international player in curbing HIV as well as other emerging diseases amongst which Covid-19.

This was during the 15th ordinary session of the research centre which took place yesterday, December 9, 2021 via video conference. Chairing the session was the President of the Scientific Council, Professor Carlo Federico Perno from his Milan office. The General Manager of CIRCB, Professor Alexis Ndjolo said the session also reviewed the scientific activities of the centre during the year, examined scientific productivity in terms of publication and also the budget of the centre which will be forwarded to the Management Committee for validation.

In a brief presentation on the scientific activities of the centre fom January 1 to December 5, 2021, Dr Aubin Nanfack said 30 publications were produced by the different laboratories that constitute the centre. These publications focused on Mother-to-Child Transmission of HIV, HIV Drug Resistance Mutations, Nutrition of People Living with HIV/AIDS, Clinical Trial, Immunology of HIV/AIDS, Vaccine Development, HIV and Co-infections as well as the current health crisis: Covid-19.

As far as Covid-19 is concerned, Dr Nanfack said they paid attention on accurate diagnostic methods (techniques), the management of people who present long term symptoms of Covid-19 even after a proper treatment and the impact of Covid-19 on health system. The researchers noted that different governments need to ensure the strengthening of their health systems to be able to provide treatment, support and rehabilitation to the long-term Covid-19 outcomes.

After two-hours of online discussions, members resolved to continue research to improve the prevention of Mother-to-Child transmission of HIV which starts at 5.2 per cent. The Deputy Director of CIRCB, Dr Godwin Nchinda said "We need to reduce the rate of transmission to zero as it is the case in other countries". Research to manage Hepatitis B will continue. The centre will also continue its efforts to curb Covid-19, understand the impact of the pandemic on the public health system not only in Cameroon, but also in the sub-region."

Another perspective for 2022 will be for CIRCB research team to continue its role in training young researchers so that they can put in their efforts to curb diseases that are developing as well as carry out studies to know the impact of HIV in different sectors in the society.