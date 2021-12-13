Cameroon: African Union - Professor Beban Chumbow Honoured

He was awarded for his services to science, technology and university management at the national and international levels.

Professor Beban Sammy Chumbow, President of the Cameroon Academy of Sciences has received an award for distinguished services from the African Scientific Research and Innovation Council (ASRIC). This was during the African Union's just ended 4th Congress of ASRIC in Nairobi, Kenya. The decorated golden award reads "To Professor Chumbow Beban Sammy, Vice Chairperson of ASRIC, In recognition of your Outstanding Contribution and Support towards the Advancement of Science Technology Innovation in Africa."

The Executive Director of the ASRIC Secretariat, Dr. Ahmed Hamdy of Egypt, highlighted, Professor Beban Chumbow's commitment, sense of initiative and dynamism which produced positive results in the implementation of ASRIC's mandate. The Outgoing African Union Commission Commissioner for Science and Technology, Cameroonian-born Professor Sarah Agbor, was on hand to deliver the Awards to the four laureates at the ceremony on behalf of the African Union. ASRIC is the apex institution of the African Union charged with the continent's science policy and policy implementation moving onto Africa's emergence Agenda 2063.

According to the statutes of ASRIC, African Science Technology Institutions like the Cameroon Academy of Sciences and other National Academy of Sciences are recognized pillars and partners of the ASRIC congress along with National Research Councils. It is on this platform that Professor Chumbow, President of the Cameroon Academy of Sciences was elected as Vice President of ASRIC ( in charge of Resource Mobilization) representing Central Africa in the pioneer Bureau of ASRIC.

It is recalled that Professor Chumbow, a distinguished linguist and eminent scholar of Linguistics (the Science of Language), is also President of the Assembly of Academicians of the African Union's Academy of African Languages (ACALAN) since 2017. ACALAN is the African Union's institution that deals with the Continent's language policy and language policy implementation.

Commenting on Professor Chumbow's award, colleagues of the Emeritus Professor in the African Union's ASRIC say the award is a deserving and befitting tribute and attribute to someone who has done so much not only for science and technology but also for University management and quality assurance in the African University system at the international and national levels.