Egypt: Int'l Cooperation Min. Lauds ACA's Role in Fighting Corruption

10 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

International Cooperation Minister Rania el-Mashat lauded on Friday the pivotal role of the Administrative Control Authority (ACA) in fighting all forms of corruption over the past years in line with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives.

Speaking during a celebration, organized by the National Anti-Corruption Academy, to mark the International Anti-corruption Day observed on December 9, Mashat said combating corruption is one of the major issues that need more attention to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and build trust between the governments and peoples.

Mashat referred to the academy's vital role in spreading concepts of integrity, transparency and human resource development, through training and awareness-raising activities and conducting scientific research at the national, regional and international levels.

The development achievements would not be accomplished without the monitoring role of the relevant bodies, topped by ACA, within the framework of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, she noted.

