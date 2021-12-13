Egypt: Planning Min. - NAC Is Economic, Technological Leap in Egyptian State's History

Planning Minister Hala el Saeed said on Friday the New Administrative Capital (NAC) is an urban, economic and technological leap in the history of the Egyptian State.

The NAC is a national project with global technological standards, noting it is one of the most important smart cities in the Middle East region, the minister said.

Saeed was speaking during her inspection tour of the new headquarters of the Planning Ministry at the NAC ahead of the moving of civil servants in the coming period in line with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives.

With the beginning of the new year, 10% of the Planning Ministry's employees will be moved to the New Administrative Capital, to be followed by another 10% of the ministry's staff on March 1, 20% on April 1, 20% on May 1, and 40% by June, the minister noted.

The new seven-storey building of the ministry consists of 281 rooms, 18 meeting rooms and a conference hall accommodates up to 50 persons.

MENA