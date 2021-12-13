Egypt: Planning Min. - NAC Is Economic, Technological Leap in Egyptian State's History

10 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Planning Minister Hala el Saeed said on Friday the New Administrative Capital (NAC) is an urban, economic and technological leap in the history of the Egyptian State.

The NAC is a national project with global technological standards, noting it is one of the most important smart cities in the Middle East region, the minister said.

Saeed was speaking during her inspection tour of the new headquarters of the Planning Ministry at the NAC ahead of the moving of civil servants in the coming period in line with President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives.

With the beginning of the new year, 10% of the Planning Ministry's employees will be moved to the New Administrative Capital, to be followed by another 10% of the ministry's staff on March 1, 20% on April 1, 20% on May 1, and 40% by June, the minister noted.

The new seven-storey building of the ministry consists of 281 rooms, 18 meeting rooms and a conference hall accommodates up to 50 persons.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X