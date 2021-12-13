Gambia: Finance Ministry Cautions Public Over Fake Facebook Page

The Finance Ministry has cautioned the general public through a press announcement, to be aware of the setting up of a fake Facebook page which has been created and the manager is copying posts from the original page (Ministry's Page) and posting them in the fake one, to make it look real.

The Ministry said the announcement on this fake Facebook page reads as follows: "Important Announcement to small businessmen\Women. We have partnered with Islamic Development Bank and Gambia Development Agency to support SMEs by giving them financial grants to help them recover from the economic crisis. Interested individuals\ business entities who wish to be considered in this funding program are invited to learn more and submit their application online here: https:\\tinyurl.com\yu9nxu7s".

Reacting to the said announcement, the Ministry of Finance notified the general public especially the business community, that somebody has created a fake Facebook page impersonating that of the Ministry of Finance; adding that the page developer is calling on people to apply for a loan or grant purportedly being issued by the Ministry of Finance through a link on a Google form; strongly indicating that everyone is advised to disregard any information coming from that page.

The Finance Ministry added that whosoever is managing that so-called page is copying posts from the original page and posting them in the fake one to make it look real.

Furthermore, the Ministry added that a message is being sent to all those who applied for the fake loan\grant advertised by the scammers in the name of the Ministry of Finance, purportedly signed by the Minister.

"Pursuance to further instructions on that page is a risk to your financial account. Be warned!" the Finance Ministry cautioned.

The Ministry said they are monitoring the activities of the said page and the public will be duly notified of any unscrupulous activities forwarded to scam people.

"The attached message has a link to a form asking for personal details, identification documents and bank statements. Their form is inscribed with a watermark image of the Gambia's Coats of Arms purported to be issued by the Ministry of Finance to make it look genuine", the Ministry's statement concludes.