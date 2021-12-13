Gambia: Suspected Genocide Inciter in Police Custody

10 December 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

A social media inciter suspect of a Rwanda-like unrest in the Gambia, has been nabbed by the Police.

Lamin Darbo alias Kani Kunda, a 47-year-old Gambian, was arrested by Police detectives after allegedly calling for a Rwanda-like uprising in The Gambia, on a 'WhatsApp' social media platform.

Darbo's arrest comes in the wake of UDP leader Ousainou Darboe's appeal to the Police, urging for the arrest of a purported supporter who was inciting others to assemble and burn down the country, just like what happened in Rwanda.

The suspect is alleged to have made an audio that went viral on social media, calling on UDP supporters to destroy the country and make it even worse than Rwanda.

Below is a statement from Gambia Police Force after the arrest of Lamin Darbo:

"Officers of the Police Special Investigations Unit on Tuesday 8th December 2021, launched a swift investigation into a viral audio in which a man who later became known as Lamin Darbo alias Kani Kunda, 47, was heard calling for post electoral violence.

"In the viral audio, he was heard calling for people to make explosives and burn the country which resulted in widespread fear and concern among the general public.

"Four other names mentioned as accomplices belonging to the same group called 'Santamba Kangkilling Kafo' in Busumbala, in the West Coast Region, were equally arrested and are currently helping the Police in their investigations."

The Police continued that they wish to once again warn all and sundry that 'they "will not allow this country to fall into a state of lawlessness, and that any individual or group found wanting, will be dealt with strictly according to Law."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X