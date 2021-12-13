South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Meets With Umkhanyakude District Municipality, 13 Dec

13 December 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr. Senzo Mchunu together with the Deputy Minister Mr. David Mahlobo will today Monday 13 December 2021 be meeting with uMkhanyakude District Municipality to discuss water security for the district on at Galaxy Forrest Lodge in Manguzi.

The objective of the meeting is to discuss water management planning for the district in a holistic approach that better integrates water into all socio-economic development planning in order to simultaneously achieve economic efficiency, social equity, and environmental sustainability. The meeting will offer perspectives of an agenda to recognise the increasing complexity of water management with a focus on practical approaches that will move the district forward.

The meeting will include the Mayor of uMkhanyakude and the local Mayors, Municipal Managers and Senior Management, the executives of Mhlathuze Water Board and senior officials from the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

The Minister will also meet with Amakhosi from uMkhanyakude District Municipality to provide feedback and the outcomes of the meeting with the municipality.

