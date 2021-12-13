Egypt: Sisi - Egypt Keen to Consolidate Citizens' Rights

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said Egypt is keen to consolidate the social, living, economic and service rights of citizens, as the world marks the Human Rights Day.

"The international community is celebrating the Human Rights Day, which aim to safeguard the dignity of every one and their right to a decent life where they will enjoy their rights through a comprehensive approach, a matter which Egypt is keen to achieve through consolidating the social, living, economic and service rights of citizens," Sisi said in a tweet.

The President added that a recently launched National Strategy for Human Rights in Egypt is "a practical path to boost the Egyptian people's rights, in conjunction with the development path, which cements the principles of the foundation of a new republic."

The strategy comes to meet the aspirations and expectations of the current and future generations and support the efforts of a state that is striving to change its status and build a better future within a region that is highly restive and full of challenges, Sisi said.