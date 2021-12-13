Egypt's Consul General, Head of Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Egypt's Consul General in Chicago Dr. Sameh Aboul-Enein has discussed with President and CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce Jack Lavin means of boosting bilateral cooperation in the various domains.

This came during the Egyptian Consul General's visit to the premises of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce.

In statements to MENA on Friday 10/12/2021, Aboul-Enein said that he posted the CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce on the most important investment sectors and industrial and commercial zones in Egypt, as well as investment laws and facilities provided by the Egyptian State to investors.

Over the past few months, Chicago participated in different fields in Egypt, including the construction domain, after benefiting from the expertise of its institutions in the New Administrative Capital.

In the education domain, there is an existing cooperation between the University of Chicago and the universities of Cairo and Alexandria, and the American University in Cairo (AUC), he noted.

The diplomat also underlined that they also discussed strengthening cooperation between the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and the Egyptian Businessmen Association and American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt.

The consul also posted Lavin on investment facilities offered by Egypt to investors in the Suez Canal Zone and the advanced infrastructure network in Egypt that provides fertile ground for African markets, particularly in light of Egypt's crucial role in the African Union and its trade and economic ties with African countries.