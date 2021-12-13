Tunisia: Egypt, Tunisia Discuss Cooperation in Culture Field

11 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem met on Friday 10/12/2021 with her Tunisian counterpart Hayat Guermazi to discuss ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries in all cultural and artistic fields.

During the meeting, which was attended by Egypt's Ambassador in Tunis Ehab Fahmy, the Egyptian minister hailed the cultural and creativity movement in Tunisia, and asserted that the Egyptian-Tunisian cultural year receives the support of the political leaderships of both countries.

Abdel Dayem also thanked the Tunisian side for choosing Egypt as the guest of honor at the 22nd round of the Carthage Theater Days.

The Tunisian minister, for her part, said that the Egyptian culture is strongly present in the Tunisian cultural scene due to its richness in distinguished potentials.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X