Tunisia: Egypt, Tunisia Discuss Cooperation in Culture Field

Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem met on Friday 10/12/2021 with her Tunisian counterpart Hayat Guermazi to discuss ways of boosting cooperation between the two countries in all cultural and artistic fields.

During the meeting, which was attended by Egypt's Ambassador in Tunis Ehab Fahmy, the Egyptian minister hailed the cultural and creativity movement in Tunisia, and asserted that the Egyptian-Tunisian cultural year receives the support of the political leaderships of both countries.

Abdel Dayem also thanked the Tunisian side for choosing Egypt as the guest of honor at the 22nd round of the Carthage Theater Days.

The Tunisian minister, for her part, said that the Egyptian culture is strongly present in the Tunisian cultural scene due to its richness in distinguished potentials.