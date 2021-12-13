South Africa: Deputy President to Take Over Presidential Responsibilities

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to take over all responsibilities of the president as President Cyril Ramaphosa recovers from COVID-19.

According to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, President Ramaphosa tested positive for the virus on Sunday after addressing the State Memorial Service of Former Deputy President FW de Klerk in Cape Town.

"Today's proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing.

"President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalisation," the Minister said in a statement.

Gungubele said President Ramaphosa had repeatedly tested negative for COVID-19 on his recent West African visit to Senegal, Ghana, Nigeria and the Ivory Coast countries.

"President Ramaphosa and the South African delegation were tested for COVID-19 in all countries. The President and the delegation returned to South Africa from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, 8 December 2021, after obtaining negative test results. The President also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on 8 December," he said.

Gungubele added that President Ramaphosa's health is being monitored.

"The President is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force. The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week."