Africa: Eguavoen Replaces Rohr As Nigeria Coach

Former national team captain Augustine Eguavoen has replaced sacked Gernot Rohr as interim Nigeria coach, the national football federation confirmed in Abuja on Sunday.

The decision of the Nigerian FA to part ways Rohr with immediate effect comes just less than four weeks to the opening Group D match of the country against Egypt in the TotalEnergies African Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021.

Confirming the development, NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi said: "The relationship between the Nigeria Football Federation and Mr Rohr has come to an end. We thank him for his services to the Super Eagles and Nigeria.

"We also want to thank the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports for their collaboration and guidance all through."

Rohr, who replaced Nigeria legend Sunday Oliseh on permanent basis in August 2016, led the country to the African playoffs for FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022 in November, but a 1-1 draw against Cape Verde proved his last game in charge.

Before his exit, the German tactician led the Super Eagles to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and a third place finish at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt, winning 28 of 54 matches during his managerial role.

Despite his sack, the 68-year-old is now the longest serving manager in the history of the three-time African champions, enjoying a coaching stint spanning 64 months.

In the meantime, Eguavoen will oversee Nigeria outing at Cameroon 2021 and will be assisted by Salisu Yusuf as the chief coach, and Aloysius Agu as goalkeeper trainer, while trio of Paul Aigbogun, Joseph Yobo and Terry Eguaoje will serve as assistant coaches.

The 56-year-old coach is no stranger to such responsibility as he had led Nigeria to finish third at the 2006 African Cup of Nations in Egypt. During his active days, he also inspired the team as captain to a first ever African title in Tunisia in 1994.

The first task of the new interim handler will be to prepare for the continent's showpiece in Cameroon, where they begin their campaign against the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11 at Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.