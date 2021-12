Tunis/Tunisia — A 10-day closure of El Attaya primary school, Kerkennah, was announced. The school is a COVID-19 hotspot, said the local health directorate.

The shutdown follows the detection of 20 infections from 201 tests, said Head of the School Health Department in Sfax Fethi Becha said.

A large-scale screening campaign was carried out in El Attaya so as to reduce the spread of the virus, he added.