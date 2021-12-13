Africa: Union Sportive Monastir Represent Tunisia in Basketball Africa League - BAL

Tunis/Tunisia — The Union Sportive de Monastir will represent Tunisia in the second edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL), scheduled from March to May 2022.

The BAL announced on December 9, that its second season will tip off March 5, 2022 in Dakar, Senegal and will include stops in Cairo, Egypt and Kigali, Rwanda. The BAL will once again feature the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries and will expand to a total of 38 games taking place in three cities over three months in 2022.

During the second BAL season, the 12 teams will be divided into two conferences of six teams each. Each conference will play a 15-game group phase during which each team will face the other five teams in its conference once. The top eight teams from the group phase will qualify for the BAL Playoffs, which will be single elimination in all three rounds.

On May 30, Zamalek defeated US Monastir (Tunisia) 76-63 to win the inaugural BAL Championship.