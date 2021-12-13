South Sudan: U.S. Sanctions Two Firms Over Graft

11 December 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By David Mayen

Juba — The United States Department of Treasury on Thursday sanctioned two companies owned by a prominent South Sudanese businessman.

The companies are ARC Resource Corporation Ltd and Winners Construction Company Ltd owned by Benjamin Bol Mel.

In a statement seen by Nation.Africa on Friday, Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said the companies were owned and controlled by a sanctioned personality.

The sanction released as the world marked International Anti-Corruption Day targeted 15 companies in Africa, Europe and America.

In December 2017, Bol Mel and two companies in his vast corporate network, Thai South Sudan Crusher, Aggregates, and Building Materials Company (ABMC) and Home and Away Ltd were designated by the United States for their involvement in corruption in South Sudan.

Bol previously oversaw ABMC which was awarded contracts worth tens of millions of dollars by the government of South Sudan.

Benjamin Bol Mel is engaged in road construction and other infrastructure project contracts worth at least 3.5 billion dollars, including the construction of the Bor-Juba Road.

ARC Resources and Winners are now designated pursuant to E.O. 13818 for being owned or controlled by, directly or indirectly, Bol Mel, a person whose property and interests in property are blocked pursuant to E.O. 13818.

