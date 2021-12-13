Nigeria: Indomie Noodles Not Offering a N100,000 Giveaway to Nigerians - It's a Scam

A message circulating on WhatsApp and Facebook claims Indomie Nigeria has launched a competition giving away N100,000.

Indomie is a leading noodle brand in Nigeria.

"Indomie Consumer feedback activities! 6 December, 2021.Congratulations! Indomie Consumer feedback activities! Through the questionnaire, you will have a chance to get 100000 Naira," the message reads.

It links to a website where people are asked to answer four questions.

But is the offer for real?

Phishing website

The competition site has no link to Indomie Nigeria's official site.

And Indomie Nigeria has issued a warning, posted on Facebook and Instagram, that the competition is a scam.

"Our attention has been drawn to an ongoing questionnaire promotion using our brand name. Please beware of this fake promotion being circulated on WhatsApp, as the Indomie brand has nothing to do with it. Please pass this on to a friend or family, so they don't fall victim," the warning reads.

The competition is a scam, an attempt to steal valuable personal information. This is one form of phishing.