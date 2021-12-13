Tunisia: Acreditation Reference System of Frontline Health Facilities Obtains Isqua's Gold Standard

Tunis/Tunisia — The accreditation reference system of frontline health facilities issued by the National Health Evaluation and Accreditation Agency (French: INEAS) obtained the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua)'s gold standard. A 90% compliance with international standards was achhieved, Director General Chokri Hammouda said.

The INEAS was granted accreditation for the period running from December 2021 to December 2025.

The accreditation reference system of frontline health facilities defines international quality standards required in several areas in connection to healthcare, care pathways, governance and human resources, Hammouda further said.

Eleven primary healthcare centres in the governorates of Tunis , Ariana, Manouba, El Kef, Siliana, Jendouba, Sidi Bouzid, Kébli, Djerba, Gafsa and Monastir submitted requests to the agency to obtain the accreditation.

This accreditation encourages medical tourism, Hammouda highlighted.