Egypt: Giza Plateau Hosts Pyramids Half Marathon Race

The Giza Plateau is due to host the Pyramids Half Marathon Race for the third year in a row on Saturday 11/12/2021.

The race is held under the sponsorship of the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Tourism and Antiquities and organized by the TriFactory Group.

The event features the 21K race on top of the usual 10K and 5K distances to cater to athletes from different levels. All participants will utilize the MyLaps automatic timing system.

Meanwhile, the top three overall winners for each category will receive special prizes. The individual Trifactory rankings will be organized into age group categories.

Director of Giza Plateau Ashraf Mohieddin said the Pyramids Half Marathon is an important running race worldwide.

The Trifactory confirmed that the Pyramids Half Marathon 2021 will be a four-day event featuring the actual marathon, multisport festivals, and camps.

The Pyramids Marathon is attended by 4,000 athletes from about 80 different nationalities.

The Pyramids Half Marathon is receiving local and international attention as it is held in the Giza Pyramids area, one of the most important archaeological and touristic areas in the world.