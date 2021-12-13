Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Thirteen patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers and Testing Stations in the Central and Anseba Regions.

Out of these, eight patients are from Quarantine Centers (4) and Testing Stations (4) in Asmara, Central Region. Five patients are from Testing Stations in Hagaz (2), Elaberet (1), Adi-Tekelezan (1), and Hamelmalo (1); Anseba Region.

On the other hand, thirty-five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Southern (28) and Central (7) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly increased to 7,404 while the number of deaths stands at 63.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 7,629.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

11 December 2021