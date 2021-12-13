Egypt: PM Urges Maintaining High Level of Extreme Weather Preparedness Nationwide

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli said that all governorates will maintain a high level of emergency response and preparedness for extreme weather events to protect citizens' lives and property.

The premier made the remarks during a meeting of the Council of Governors on Saturday 11/12/2021 to discuss a wide range of issues, in the presence of the acting minister of health and the ministers of water resources and irrigation, higher education, local development, housing, and agriculture.

Madbouli emphasized the need to take all the measures necessary for supporting the work of emergency rooms nationwide, while coordinating with the Egyptian Meteorological Authority (EMA) and other relevant bodies to ensure that all storm water drains are unclogged and necessary equipment are ready for emergencies.

The meeting also tackled the government's Covid-19 and polio vaccination efforts, as well as the measures taken to remove infringements on agricultural lands, and ensure availability of basic services and food commodities nationwide.