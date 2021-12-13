Egypt: Sisi Reviews Preparations for Hosting Cop 27

Sisi reviews preparations for hosting COP 27

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 11/12/2021 chaired a high-level meeting on Egypt's preparations to host the 27th session of the United Nations Conference of the Parties (COP27), that will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022.

Sisi ordered the bodies concerned to ensure that Egypt will host a successful summit reflecting great progress the country is witnessing in the field of the environment and transition to clean energy, within the framework of the state's tireless efforts to fulfill its obligations, as well as showing the image of the modern state in Egypt and its efforts in implementing the sustainable development strategy "Egypt Vision 2030", Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement following the meeting.

Sisi also directed to accelerate the tasks of the supreme committee formed under Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli to formulate specialized work plans for the summit from all sides, with the presentation of periodic follow-up reports in this regard.

The meeting reviewed the various logistical and organizational measures, as well as previous experiences in various host countries, given that the event represents the largest and most important United Nations conference ever in terms of participants and duration.

It also tackled the government's plans to invest in hosting the conference to achieve the maximum economic return through tourism promotion for Egypt, and the establishment of specialized exhibitions on the sidelines of the conference, as well as highlighting national and African concerns on climate change issues and providing the opportunity to ink partnerships with various international institutions to finance projects related to addressing climate change in Egypt.

The meeting grouped Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mohamed Shaker, Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala el Saeed, Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, Minister of Local Development Mahmoud Shaarawy, Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad, Minister of Trade and Industry Nevin Gamea, and Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate Abbas Kamel.