Tunisia: Ministries of Environment and Education Publish Small Book On Waste Sorting for Schoolchildren

Tunis/Tunisia — A small book on the importance of waste sorting for schoolchildren has been published at the initiative of the Ministries of Environment and Education, in collaboration with the Portuguese Environment Ministry. It was published as part of the project "Promoting Education for Sustainable Development," the Environment Department said on Saturday.

This book aims to raise awareness among young people, especially schoolchildren, on the importance of respecting the environment. It promotes changes in their present and future behaviour and new management methods that are more respectful of the environment and sustainable development.

This book explains with drawings and colourful graphics that "waste sorting is a vital issue for the future of living beings," because "without sorting, there is no recycling. Everything would be incinerated or buried, which causes air and water pollution problems."

"Recycling waste preserves natural resources, limits pollution from its manufacture and saves energy".

The problem of waste is no longer just a matter of environment and ecology, but of public health for future generations. The issue of waste must be increasingly addressed in schools. The book raises the issue of reducing and processing our waste, within the framework of selective sorting.

Therefore, schoolchildren are invited to be responsible and aware, by consuming paper intelligently, by avoiding food waste, by not taking snacks with too much packaging, by giving their books and old toys to those who need them, instead of throwing them away.

A waste sorting system was launched earlier this week in 400 schools as part of the project to promote education for sustainable development.