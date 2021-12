Tunis/Tunisia — Two more infections of coronavirus have been recorded in the governorate of Monastir over the past 48 hours, taking the count to 40,171 in the region since the spread of the pandemic, Local Health Director Hamouda Babba told TAP.

Three more COVID patients have recovered during the same period, bringing the number of recoveries to 39,064.

Currently, there are 96 active cases in Monastir including 5 patients staying in local hospitals, the same source said.