Tunisia: Coronavirus - One Death and 24 More Infections Recorded in Nabeul

Tunis/Tunisia — A man aged 69 years died Saturday from coronavirus in the delegation of Korba, Governorate of Nabeul.

This takes to 14448 the total number of deaths related to the pandemic in the region since the emergence of the virus.

Local director of preventive health Omar Sellimi the governorate of Nabeul also logged 24 new COVID-19 cases, after the results of 319 tests were published. This brings to 50743 the overall number of infection cases in the region, including 49018 recoveries.

The region currently has 277 active cases, including 16 patients in hospitals.