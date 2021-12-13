Tunisia: Border Crossings Preparing for Entry Into Force of Covid-19 Vaccine Pass

Tunis/Tunisia — Starting December 22, access to seats, spaces and structures under the land border crossings, airports and ports, will be conditioned by the presentation of a COVID-19 vaccine pass, in its digital or paper version, whether for employees of these structures or customers, the Ministry of Transport said Saturday.

It added that this measure comes in implementation of Presidential Decree No. 1 of 2021 of October 22, 2021, and specific measures to combat the spread of coronavirus and the new variant Omicron.

The Ministry also recalled that the terminals of ports and airports are accessible only to passengers and accompanying persons of passengers with disabilities or minors, and to citizens going to ports and airports for administrative procedures related to flights.

The crews of foreign ships docked in Tunisian commercial ports are called not to disembark on land during the entire period of docking, except in exceptional situations and provided they present a vaccine pass and carry out a rapid test, if necessary, the ministry said.

Any person over 18 years of age who has received a full vaccination can download the vaccination passport to his or her cell phone from the "Evax" platform website and save it when needed. It can also be retrieved in the form of a paper document.