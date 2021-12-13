Tunisia: Border Crossings Preparing for Entry Into Force of Covid-19 Vaccine Pass

11 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Starting December 22, access to seats, spaces and structures under the land border crossings, airports and ports, will be conditioned by the presentation of a COVID-19 vaccine pass, in its digital or paper version, whether for employees of these structures or customers, the Ministry of Transport said Saturday.

It added that this measure comes in implementation of Presidential Decree No. 1 of 2021 of October 22, 2021, and specific measures to combat the spread of coronavirus and the new variant Omicron.

The Ministry also recalled that the terminals of ports and airports are accessible only to passengers and accompanying persons of passengers with disabilities or minors, and to citizens going to ports and airports for administrative procedures related to flights.

The crews of foreign ships docked in Tunisian commercial ports are called not to disembark on land during the entire period of docking, except in exceptional situations and provided they present a vaccine pass and carry out a rapid test, if necessary, the ministry said.

Any person over 18 years of age who has received a full vaccination can download the vaccination passport to his or her cell phone from the "Evax" platform website and save it when needed. It can also be retrieved in the form of a paper document.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X