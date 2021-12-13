Algeria: December 11, 1960 Demonstrations, Inescapable Sign of End of Colonialism

Algiers — President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, said Saturday that the demonstrations of December 11, 1960 were an edifying proof of the strength of the glorious Revolution and an inescapable sign of the end of colonialism.

In his message on the occasion of the 61st anniversary of the December 11, 1960 demonstrations, President Tebboune said that these events "were, from an organisational point of view, an edifying proof of the strength of our glorious Revolution and an inescapable sign of the end of colonialism.

On the diplomatic and media level, these demonstrations "reinforced the positions of the Provisional Government of the Algerian Republic (GPRA) and gave hope to the oppressed peoples, after the adoption by the General Assembly of the United Nations, during its 15th session, of a resolution calling for the end of colonialism," declaring that the subjection of peoples to foreign domination and exploitation constitutes a denial of fundamental human rights, is contrary to the Charter of the United Nations and jeopardizes the cause of world peace and cooperation," he added.

"On that same day in 1960, the children (girls and boys) of the Algerian people took part in massive demonstrations throughout most of the country, at the call of the National Liberation Front, chanting as one man that the Algerian people had reached a point of no return in their march towards freedom and independence," the President of the Republic recalled.

On this occasion, President Tebboune highlighted "the symbolism of the organisation, in the province of Naâma, of the official celebrations of this memorable anniversary insofar as they coincide with the holding of the national colloquium on "the symbol of the popular resistance in the south west Sheikh Bouamama," who led a popular resistance and raised high the banner of the struggle to defend the honor of his homeland and his nation in our great south west."

This symposium was "an opportunity to pay tribute to the memory of a unique and singular man in terms of his knowledge, his works, his faith and his resistance," he stressed describing him as "a charismatic and clear-sighted leader, a seasoned politician and visionary, gifted with exceptional capacities in strategic organisation and military planning."

"The sacred message bequeathed to us by our hero Cheikh Bouamama and all the heroes of our popular resistance as well as our martyrs, is heavy with meaning," he added.

It requires unifying the ranks and looking to the future, and making the cohesion of the children of Algeria with the People's National Army (ANP), worthy heir of the National Liberation Army (ALN), a unified force capable to meet the challenges and to consecrate the noble values and ideals of our people throughout the ages and centuries," he said.

On this day when "our valiant people commemorate this glorious epic of December 11, 1960, while preparing to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Independence Day, we must prepare ourselves to celebrate this memorable event which consecrates the recovery of national sovereignty.

The President of the Republic called in this regard "all sectors, institutions, and all actors of civil society to develop programs worthy of this event, by loyalty to our memory and in recognition of the sacrifices of the martyrs," stressing the need to "seize this opportunity to raise new generations' awareness to our glorious history and to devote our attachment to the memory of our nation."