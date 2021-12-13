Tunisia's Volleyball Championship - Day 10 - Six Teams Qualify for Play Off Phase

Tunis/Tunisia — Six teams qualified for the play off phase of Tunisia's volleyball Championship, following the day-10 games played on Saturday.
They are the first three of each group, namely Esperance of Tunis, AS Marsa and MS Boussalem (group A) and CS Sfaxien, Etoile Sahel and CO Kélibia (group B).
Here are day-10 results:
Group A:
Boussalem:
MS Boussalem - AS Marsa 3-0
Hammam-lif:
CS Hammam-lif - SS Sidi Boussaid 2-3
Zouaoui, Tunis:
Espérance de Tunis - ASTT Sfax Espérance won by withdrawal
Standings
PTS
G.
1) Esperance ST (Qualified)
30
10
2) AS Marsa (Qualified)
18
10
3) MS Bousalem (Qualified)
17
10
4) SS Sidi Boussaid
15
10
5) ASPT Sfax
5
10
6) CS Hammam-Lif
4
10
Group B:
Soukra:
Tunisair Club - FH Ghezaz 3-0
Kelibia:
CO Kelibia - UST Sfax 2-3
Sousse:
ES Sahel - CS Sfaxien 3-0
Standings
PTS
G.
1) CS Sfaxien (Qualified)
27
10
2) Etoile du Sahel (Qualified)
26
10
3) CO Kelibia (Qualified)
15
10
4) UST Sfax
14
10
5) FH Ghezaz
4
10
6) Tunisair
3
10
The Playoff phase draw will take place on Tuesday at 12 pm, at the headquarters of the Tunisian Volleyball Federation.