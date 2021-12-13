Tunisia's Volleyball Championship - Day 10 - Six Teams Qualify for Play Off Phase

11 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Six teams qualified for the play off phase of Tunisia's volleyball Championship, following the day-10 games played on Saturday.

They are the first three of each group, namely Esperance of Tunis, AS Marsa and MS Boussalem (group A) and CS Sfaxien, Etoile Sahel and CO Kélibia (group B).

Here are day-10 results:

Group A:

Boussalem:

MS Boussalem - AS Marsa 3-0

Hammam-lif:

CS Hammam-lif - SS Sidi Boussaid 2-3

Zouaoui, Tunis:

Espérance de Tunis - ASTT Sfax Espérance won by withdrawal

Standings

PTS

G.

1) Esperance ST (Qualified)

30

10

2) AS Marsa (Qualified)

18

10

3) MS Bousalem (Qualified)

17

10

4) SS Sidi Boussaid

15

10

5) ASPT Sfax

5

10

6) CS Hammam-Lif

4

10

Group B:

Soukra:

Tunisair Club - FH Ghezaz 3-0

Kelibia:

CO Kelibia - UST Sfax 2-3

Sousse:

ES Sahel - CS Sfaxien 3-0

Standings

PTS

G.

1) CS Sfaxien (Qualified)

27

10

2) Etoile du Sahel (Qualified)

26

10

3) CO Kelibia (Qualified)

15

10

4) UST Sfax

14

10

5) FH Ghezaz

4

10

6) Tunisair

3

10

The Playoff phase draw will take place on Tuesday at 12 pm, at the headquarters of the Tunisian Volleyball Federation.

