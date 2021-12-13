Tunisia: Covid-19 - 3 Deaths, 187 Positive Cases Recorded On December 10, 2021 (Moh)

11 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three deaths due to coronavirus infection and 187 positive cases were recorded on Friday after 4,274 tests were carried out, i.e. a total of positive tests estimated at 4. 38%, the Health Ministry said in a statement released on Saturday.

According to the same source, the total number of deaths recorded since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country is estimated at 25 thousand 427 deaths.

In addition, 154 people were cured on Friday, making a total of 692,617 people recover. The number of patients admitted to hospitals in both the public and private sectors is estimated at 200, including 16 new infections and 62 people admitted to intensive care units and 8 patients on artificial respirators.

