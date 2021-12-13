Tanzania: Samia Warns Against Entertaining Rogue Elements Within Police Force

13 December 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — President Samia Suluhu Hassan yesterday warned the Police Force over the misconduct of some of its members, saying it was eroding public confidence in law enforcement organ.

President Hassan, who graced the graduation ceremony of police officers at the Dar es Salaam Police Academy, said that, although the Tanzania Police Force is considered among those with reasonable standards in the East African region, there were still such acts as coercion, corruption, arbitrary detention and abuse of authority that still goes on.

At the graduation ceremony, President Hassan witnessed some 747 police officers who received accolades.

"Using coercion and wrongful detainment are among the allegations that exist and some of you harass people without genuine reasons. We saw online a police officer harassing tourists by soliciting bribes," she said.

She also narrated some stories that revealed her arrest by police over traffic issues which she said were baseless.

"There are many acts of lawlessness and some dishonest officers extend this to even taking away people's properties or even those belonging to the government," she added.

Read the original article on Citizen.

