Tunisia: Lina Ben Mhenni Prize for Freedom of Expression 2021 Awarded to Dhia Bousselmi

Tunis/Tunisia — The Lina Ben Mhenni Prize for Freedom of Expression 2021 open to investigative articles, was awarded to Dhia Bousselmi.

The 2nd and 3rd prizes were awarded to Khaoula Boukrim and Noujoud Rejbi, respectively.

The winners of this 2nd edition, awarded to a trio of journalists, were unveiled on Friday evening during an official ceremony held at the Abdellia Palace, in La Marsa, in the northern suburbs of Tunis.

The jury, chaired by academic Larbi Chouikha, decided unanimously to award the 1st prize of this 2021 edition to Dhia Bousselmi, author of an article in Arabic.

European Union's ambassador to Tunisia Marcus Cornaro handed out the prizes to the winners of the 2021 and 2020 editions.

Oussama Slim (1st prize), Tebr Naimi (2nd prize) and Yosr Jouini and Khadija Moalla (3rd prize).

Due to the health crisis and restrictions related to COVID-19, the ceremony for the 2020 edition did not take place.

The awarding of the prize is timed with the International Human Rights Day, observed every year on December 10.

This annual prize rewards the best articles defending the principles and values of democracy, freedoms and rights shared by Tunisia and the EU.

The competition is open to Tunisian journalists, bloggers and whistleblowers.

It was created in 2020 at the initiative of the European Union, in memory of late blogger and activist Lina Ben Mhenni. The aim is to enshrine the shared values between Tunisia and the EU, to pay tribute to Lina's struggle and support free voices.