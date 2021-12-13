Tunisia: Coronavirus - 3 Deaths, 187 Infection Cases Recorded On December 10 (Moh)

11 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Three deaths due to coronavirus and 187 infection cases were recorded on Friday, after 4,274 tests were carried out, or a test positive rate of 4. 8%, the Health Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

According to the same source, deaths have totalled 25,427, since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

In addition, 154 people recovered on Friday, taking overall recoveries to 692,617.

The number of patients admitted to hospitals in both public and private health facilities stood at 200, including 16 newly admitted. Among these, 62 patients are in intensive care units and 8 put on ventillators.

