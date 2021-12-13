South Africa: What Our Readers Are Doing to Mitigate the Climate Crisis

analysis

Eight Our Burning Planet readers and their families tell us what they do on a personal level to live an eco-conscious lifestyle and try to mitigate the acceleration of the climate crisis.

Daphne Hamilton of North West says, "when we wake up in the morning it is to the sounds of birds and a view of the northern slopes of the Magaliesberg.

"We try to lead green lives by using solar geysers, using solar panels to generate electricity (I live in hope for when we can feed back into the grid), growing a fair amount of our own fruit and vegetables, processing some of it and giving away what we can't use, using only organic fertilisers or pesticides, and having our own bees.

"Although we try, we are by no means 'there'. Or even anywhere close. We do our bit; it makes me feel better. Perhaps we are, quite simply, just country bumpkins. Have you heard of Linda Woodrow? It would be a real achievement to be able to emulate her lifestyle."

Emmie Bedeker, who grew up in the Karoo and now lives in Damaraland in the northwest of Namibia, said, "we have always lived very close to nature and...