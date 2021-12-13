Liberia: Australian Based Liberian Superstar Nez B Taps Into a Profound Genius of Timeless Style and Sound

Music and life are inseparable, birthed from the same womb of fulfilling the expression of creativity. The rhythms of life, its story and truth bounces on the beats of music with well conveyed emotions that swallows the heart of men whether in joy or pain, the beauty of it all is that it's not concealed or hidden but thrown out there on the dance floor or embraced tightly in a melancholic manner to guide out strong feelings in the liquidity of tears or to strengthen one self through a process of healing. Nez B got his assignment right on his latest track "Overdose", his well penned lyrics rode on the back of an Afro fusion sound that leaves you speechless because of how great Nez B delivered without holding anything back.
"Overdose" comes with the storyline of a guy that's hypnotized with the aura and love of a woman that's not getting the love she gives her man, in return she gets maltreated. But this guy in the lyrical and vocal body of Nez B showers her with praises and love with the intention of taking care of her and erasing the pain that her man have caused. Nez B gives us a groovy scene that jumps in accordance with the vibe of the instrumentals as he talks about her wrapping around him like a snake, which entails that she fell for him and gave him a wonderful opportunity to steal her heart from the man that did not appreciate her worth.
Nez B's originality couldn't hide as he waves the Liberian flag through his lyrics, his Koloqua was on point, he didn't struggle with fluently balancing it with the proper use of English. His Versatility with his native vernacular is something he could have easily fumbled at because he is far from home in Australia but Nez B's professionalism brought his music straight home to Liberia. Nez B has an impressive discography, Check out Nez B Catalogue information:
Pepper Hurts
Don't Go ft. B'cole x Darius x Kzee bigname
Pack Am
Summer Flexz
C'mon Down ft. Bee Makina
Christmas ft. Raybekah x B'cole
G.U.T.I ( get used to it )
Talking Baynay
Fake Love ft. Eazy P
Overdosed
Collaborations
Mr Perfect ft. Nez B
Shisha ft. Nez b
Potential Collaborations
Miss Independent ft. Kzee Bigname (both ways features)
Ghetto Child ft. SUGABWOY
CURRENCY BABA ft. Nez B
MAI MAYERS (both ways features)
CONCCOINS ft. Nez B
BEE MAKINA ft. Nez B
Nez B whose full name is
Freddie Lambert Sarpor, born
10/01/1995 Went to St, Lawrence High school Ganta Nimba County till the 8th grade,
Continued and finished high school in Australia at St Francis Xavier High School Newcastle 2015.
Studied ElectroTechnology at Tafe college Australia.
Currently studying community Services-- Australia
In 2016 Nez B started his music career but Officially Dropped his first song in 2017.
In Nez B's words "I grew up around people that loved and played music everyday, it basically was the only lifestyle I knew when growing up, especially weekends being RNB and Gospel music.
After a long time of listening to various type of music I gravitated more to RNB/HIP-pop then slowly into Afrobeat. Now I listen more to the two which have influenced me a lot. I listened to Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller and Adekunle Gold which has influenced my music." Nez B is a major flame in the music game that can't be quenched because his sound is so hot that he would definitely be around for a very long time.