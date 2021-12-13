Somalia: Roadside Bomb Targets African Union Peacekeepers in Southern Somalia

A roadside blast has targeted the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) soldiers in Southern Somalia.

The Burundian troops were patrolling Buurane and Mahadey areas on foot when they encountered an improvised explosive device (IED) on Saturday evening.

The al-Shabaab militant group claimed responsibility for the roadside bombing in the two middle Shabelle towns saying they killed four soldiers in the explosion.

The explosion comes amid growing attacks in the past days in Hirshabelle state. On Saturday one person was killed and four others were wounded including two MPs after an explosion in a restaurant in Jowhar.

According to Jowhar police chief, Bashir Hassan, the person killed in the attack was a well-known elder identified as Abdullahi Osman.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant group on Friday targeted the Jowhar city airport with mortars attacks targeting Burundian peacekeepers serving under the AMISOM.

Al-Shabaab has lost many areas previously under its control, but the militant group is still capable of staging attacks in Somalia.