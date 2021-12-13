Tunisia: Covid-19 - Nearly 11 Million Jabs Administered

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered till December 11 reached 10,979,709, the Health Ministry said on Saturday evening.

Figures show 5,343,504 people have been fully vaccinated till this date, including 4,096,469 who got two doses and 1,247,035 who received one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose or as they had previously contracted the virus.

According to the latest figures, 6,275,922 got the 1st shot, 4,096,469 received the boosters, 582,804 got 3 doses and 24,514 booster jabs for travel.