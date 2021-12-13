Tunisia: National Referral Mechanism for Victims of Trafficking in Persons to Be Launched in Tunisia Dec. 15

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Authority against Trafficking in Persons (INLTP) and the Council of Europe are organising an online event to launch the National Referral Mechanism for Victims of Trafficking in Persons (NRM) in Tunisia, December 15.

This launch signals the culmination of several years of co-operation between the Tunisian authorities and the Council of Europe to create a comprehensive system to facilitate the identification and referral of victims to services to ensure their appropriate and effective protection and support.

These two days will be an opportunity to encourage cross exchanges and feedback from international experiences of similar referral mechanisms in other countries, as well as workshops.

The first day will be dedicated to the presentation of the National Referral Mechanism in Tunisia and the next steps in its implementation and to a cross exchange of international experiences.

The second day, December 16, will be an opportunity to work in more depth on several topics through specialised workshops: "International cooperation in combating trafficking in persons," "Vulnerabilities in migration routes: Trafficking in persons and migration," "Data protection of victims of trafficking in persons," "Prevention and awareness-raising on anti-trafficking," "Interviewing victims of trafficking in persons," and "Counselling of victims of trafficking in persons: Challenges of assistance and plural responses."

The opening ceremony will also be broadcast live on the Facebook event page.

This launch is supported by the joint programmes between the European Union and the Council of Europe entitled: Project to Support Independent Bodies in Tunisia (PAII-T) and Regional Support for the Consolidation of Human Rights, the Rule of Law and Democracy in the Southern Mediterranean (South IV Programme), co-funded by the two organisations and implemented by the Council of Europe.

It also benefits from voluntary contributions from Switzerland.