Algeria: Government Meeting On Khenchela's Development Programme Opens

Khenchela — A government's meeting devoted to the supplementary development programme of the province of Khenchela opened Sunday at the province's headquarters under the chairmanship of Prime Minister, Minister of Finance Aïmene Benabderrahmane.

In his opening speech, the Prime minister affirmed that "the government's meeting, held for the first time outside the capital and hosted by the province of Khenchela, comes to implement the instructions of President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune to boost development in this province."

He said that the ministers will make speeches on the programmes retained by 15 ministerial sectors to boost the development in the province of Khenchela.

For his part, Khenchela's governor Ali Bouzidi made a presentation on the development indicators in the province, hailing the State's efforts to boost the development in this province and meet the aspiration of its inhabitants.

Minister of Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning Kamel Beldjoud presented a report on the funding of the development programmes at the local level in the past five years.

This meeting is held behind closed doors in which the ministers will speak on the programmes of their sectors for the development of this province.