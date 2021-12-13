Tunisia: Unemployed Graduates Hold Protest to Demand Application of Law No. 38

12 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Unemployed graduates affected by the law No. 38 on the hiring of jobless graduates for more ten years in the public service held a protest at the Convention Centre in Tunis.

The protest was staged on the margins of the three-day conference of social and citizen movements which kicked off on December 10 under the theme: "United Resistance for Dignity, Freedom and Social Justice."

Protesters chanted slogans to demand jobs and the application of law number 38 which was adopted by parliament and ratified by the President of the Republic, criticising the remarks by the Head of State who had described this law as "illusory and unenforceable."

