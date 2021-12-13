Tunisia: Conference 'Future of Financial Services in Tunisia' December 14 in Tunis

12 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — A conference entitled "the Future of Financial Services in Tunisia" will be held on December 14 in Tunis. This is the 9th annual conference of Betacube, a venture builder programme specialising in the creation of successful B2B tech startups.

Two main panels will be organised: one on "The Future of Banking and Status in Tunisia" and the other on "The New Payment Battlefield: Incumbents vs startups vs tech Players vs Telco."

Several topics on the situation of financial services in Tunisia will be discussed at this event, including identifying the stakeholders, obstacles hindering innovation in the financial services in Tunisia, the role of payment in financial services, efficent models to be co-used by financial services institutions, the innovation ecosystem and startups, the organisers said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X