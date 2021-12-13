Tunisia: Conference 'Future of Financial Services in Tunisia' December 14 in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — A conference entitled "the Future of Financial Services in Tunisia" will be held on December 14 in Tunis. This is the 9th annual conference of Betacube, a venture builder programme specialising in the creation of successful B2B tech startups.

Two main panels will be organised: one on "The Future of Banking and Status in Tunisia" and the other on "The New Payment Battlefield: Incumbents vs startups vs tech Players vs Telco."

Several topics on the situation of financial services in Tunisia will be discussed at this event, including identifying the stakeholders, obstacles hindering innovation in the financial services in Tunisia, the role of payment in financial services, efficent models to be co-used by financial services institutions, the innovation ecosystem and startups, the organisers said.