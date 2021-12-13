Tunisia: General Strike in Sousse, Jan. 6

Tunis/Tunisia — A general strike in the governorate of Sousse on January 6, 2022, was decided by the Sousse local labour union's office, which met on Sunday under chairmanship of UGTT Deputy Secretary General Slaheddine Selmi, Sousse local union Secretary General Kacem Zemni stated to TAP agency.

This strike, which has been postponed twice, will be observed against the backdrop of the worsening economic and social situation in the region, Zemni explained.

He decried the "ongoing policies of marginalisation, exclusion and discrimination against the governorate of Sousse, manifested in various sectors, notably for tourism workers, employees of the Atelier Mécanique du Sahel (AMS) and workers of the Tunisie-lait (Elben) company."

Other factors have also prompted the Sousse local union to call a general strike, he said, citing in particular the worsening social conditions in the local health authority and the Sahel transport company.

Zemni also deplored the dilapidated infrastructure of several public educational institutions, which requires the construction of more than 160 new classrooms due to the problem of overcrowding in these institutions, further denouncing the lack of teachers and educational staff.

"This general strike, which is supported by the rest of the national organisations, is a sounding of the alarm over the worsening economic and social conditions," he underlined, adding that the union warns the government of the possible repercussions if it does not meet the region's demands.