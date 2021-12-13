Egypt: Planning Min. - Six Mobile Centers to Offer Govt Services in NAC

12 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Planning Hala Saeed said six mobile technology centers are made available to offer government services in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

This falls within the framework of moving ministries and government agencies to the new capital.

In statements on Sunday, she said these mobile centers are meant to facilitate offering services to people in the new capital.

She underlined the government's keenness on upgrading government services in order to be offered in lesser time and at suitable cost.

This falls within the framework of ongoing efforts to achieve the Egypt Vision 2030.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

