Egypt Condoles With U.S. Over Victims of Deadly Tornadoes

12 December 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolence to the US administration over the victims of deadly tornadoes that hit some US states.

Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez said on Saturday that the Egyptian government and people stand by the American people at this tragic time.

At least 30 tornadoes were reported across six states: Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Dozens of people are feared dead following a series of tornadoes that ripped through the Midwest and the southeastern US overnight.

