Egypt: FM Heads to Riyadh

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry heads for Riyadh on Sunday to launch a political consultation mechanism between Egypt and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member countries.

Foreign ministers of GCC member states are due to participate in the event alongside the GCC secretary general, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

The launch of the consultation mechanism falls within the framework of enhancing Egyptian-Gulf ties, he said.

He added that this reflects the interest of both sides to hold continued consultation and coordination.