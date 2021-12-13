Egyptian-Hungarian Business Forum Positive On Bilateral Ties

Head of the African Affairs at the House of Representatives Sherif El Gabali asserted that the Egyptian-Hungarian Business Forum, currently held in Budapest, will have a positive impact on cooperation between the two countries in the various fields.

Chief Executive Officer of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones Mohamed Abdel Wahab inaugurated the forum in the presence of Head of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Yehia Zaki, Egyptian Ambassador to Hungary Mohamed El Shenawy, the deputy minister of Hungarian ministry of foreign affairs and trade as well as representatives of more than 50 Egyptian and Hungarian companies.

In statements on the fringe of the forum, Gabali said the forum is a great chance for enhancing joint cooperation between the two countries, praising the strong Egyptian-Hungarian friendship.

He said Cairo is looking forward to expanding economic and trade cooperation with Hungary to reach higher levels through maximizing the volume of Hungarian investments in Egypt and in implementation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives.

Gabali greeted all participants in the forum and praised their consensus on pushing forward joint cooperation between the two countries in the various fields especially the economic and investment ones.

MENA