Egypt: House Approves Govt Measures to Curb Spread of Coronavirus

The House of Representatives approved during Sunday public session chaired by Parliament First Undersecretary Counselor Ahmed Saad El Din the cabinet's decisions regarding the adoption of a number of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The approval is the first activation of the epidemics and pandemics law which obliges the cabinet to float any exceptional measures in the fight against coronavirus to the parliament seven days ahead of its announcement especially in light of the suspension of the emergency law.

The first article of the law allows the prime minister to take as many as 25 measures necessary to fight the spread of epidemics and pandemics.

The law also includes imposing restrictions for a certain time frame on the freedom of people to move or their presence in specific areas.

The law also gives the authority to the prime minister to suspend work for a specified period of time, partially or completely, in ministries, government departments and agencies, local administration units, public authorities, and public sector companies.

The preventive and protective measures allocated to the prime minister under the new law also include suspending sport activities, and closing clubs, youth centers, gymnasiums and health clubs.

The prime minister can also order places of worship to close. Mass transportation, public or private, can also be halted at the discretion of the prime minister.

Under the law, citizens will be forced to abide by all the protective measures declared by health authorities, such as wearing face masks and receiving vaccines.