Tunisia: 'All Indicators Point to Social Explosion' - FTDES

12 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — All indicators point to a social explosion, said member of the steering committee of the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) Maher Hanin, adding "Tunisians are living today in a climate of tension because of the many crises."

During the Conference of Social and Citizen Movements organised on December 10-12 in Tunis, Hanin pointed out that urgent social demands have not changed for more than ten years, notably employment, freedom, dignity, regional development and the reduction of social disparities.

This conference, he added, is an opportunity to underline the need for solidarity so that civil society, national organisations and social movements can play a role in unblocking the political crisis prevailing in the country.

The three-day meeting is organised under the slogan: "United Resistance for Dignity, Freedom and Social Justice," at the initiative of 40 associations, in addition to activists, human rights defenders and social movement activists.

