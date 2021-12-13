Tunisia: Municipal By-Elections in Nabeul - Very Low Turnout Rate in Menzel Hor and Hammam El Ghezaz

12 December 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The turnout in Nabeul's Menzel Hor and Hammem El Ghezaz municipal by-elections is very low as it failed to surpass 2.12% and 3.75%, respectively, till 1pm, local coordinator of the Independent Regional Electoral Authority (IRIE) in Nabeul 1 chiraz Arfaoui told TAP.

The municipal by-elections began Sunday morning in 5 polling stations in each municipality, in compliance with the health protocol in force.

4,480 voters are registered in the Menzel Hor constituency and 5,978 in Hammem El Ghezaz, she specified.

Only, one independent list is running in Menzel Hor, while 4 party lists, representing Echaab party and 3 independent are vying for seats in Hammem El Ghezaz' elections.

The turnout rate for the military and the police stood at 8.6% in Hammem El Ghezaz and 3.33% in Menzel Hor.

